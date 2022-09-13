No bomb found at Gainesville Amazon facility after threat

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A law enforcement bomb squad was called out to an Amazon distribution facility after a bomb threat was made against the company.

Authorities have ended the search for a bomb at the Amazon facility in northwest Gainesville. Around 9 a.m., employees were all evacuated from the facility after a message was found written on a wall stating there is a bomb in the building.

Gainesville Police Department responded to the scene with a bomb squad. They also had a bomb-sniffing K9 to aid in the search of the building.

Officers searched the facility for four hours and no bomb was located. Investigations have not determined who made the threat.

Amazon workers forced to evacuate after bomb threat (WCJB)

