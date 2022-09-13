No bomb found at Gainesville Amazon facility after threat

A law enforcement bomb squad was called out to an Amazon distribution facility after a bomb threat was made against the company.
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A law enforcement bomb squad was called out to an Amazon distribution facility after a bomb threat was made against the company.

Authorities have ended the search for a bomb at the Amazon facility in northwest Gainesville. Around 9 a.m., employees were all evacuated from the facility after a message was found written on a wall stating there is a bomb in the building.

Gainesville Police Department responded to the scene with a bomb squad. They also had a bomb-sniffing K9 to aid in the search of the building.

TRENDING: GPD investigates deadly crash on Archer Road

Officers searched the facility for four hours and no bomb was located. Investigations have not determined who made the threat.

Amazon workers forced to evacuate after bomb threat
Amazon workers forced to evacuate after bomb threat(WCJB)

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaitlynn Smith, 28, Alachua County Jail booking photo.
Leasing office worker steals rent checks from Gainesville tenants
Brandon Baker, 33, Alachua County Jail booking photo. Damaged stolen box truck and FHP patrol car
WATCH: Carjacker crashes into troopers, deputies during box truck chase in Gainesville
Recent heavy rains have caused safety issues at the park.
Gilchrist Blue Springs shut down by state for safety reasons
UF Health Shands sign
UF Health Shands employee accessed private medical records
Putnam County road where sheriff's deputies say a postal carrier was attacked by dogs
Postal worker dies after being attacked by dogs in Interlachen

Latest News

Terry Martin-Back Alachua County Jail booking photo
Mayor Poe speaks out after arrest for threats against city commissioners
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
Motorcycle vs. SUV crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
GPD investigates deadly crash on Archer Road
Gainesville Amazon facility evacuated due to bomb threat