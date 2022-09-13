One dead and one behind bars after drug deal gone wrong

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A drug deal turned into a robbery then, into a murder at Greenway trail located off of Banyan and Almond roads on Monday.

Marion County Sheriffs Deputies said they were called to the scene where they found 18-year old Cameron Cole Dalzell dead from gunshot wounds.

Deputies arrested 19-year-old Jordan Matthew Neal, accused of committing the robbery alongside Dalzell.

According to deputies, the two attempted to rob marijuana from two people they were meeting for a drug deal.

Dalzell pulled a firearm at the victim before he pulled his firearm. Sheriff’s say Neal attempted to reach for his gun but was stopped by another person in the car. The two exchanged gunshots killing Dalzell.

The victim called Marion County Sheriffs office from Maricamp Emergency Room at 4:30 p.m. suffering from a gunshot wound to the hand.

Jake Albion, a resident, said the park is known for suspicious activity and that he heard about the murder on facebook.

“Everyone was just trying to stay in touch. Basically, someone just shared a post that the police put up,” said Albion. “Basically saying just stay away from this area, it’s being investigated for x,y, and z reasons. So, when we saw yellow tape we assumed something really bad happened.

Neal was arrested and charged with second degree murder and robbery with a firearm however, it’s uncertain if the victim will face any charges.

