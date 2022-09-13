Study explains the drop in the percent of people working in Marion County

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Three organizations partnered to study the underlying reasons for a low labor force participation rate in Marion County compared to other counties. The study recommended solutions to some issues including language barriers, criminal history, and child care.

The Ocala Metro Chamber & Economic Partnership, along with CareerSource and Duke Energy, partnered to review workforce data, interview employers, and survey the working-age population. In Marion County, the labor force participation rate is 46.7% which is lower than the state rate of 58.3%.

The study concluded some of the reasons for the downward trend in labor force participation were an aging population, lower teenage employment due to schooling, and a decrease in immigration to the United States.

Several recommendations were made to increase labor force participation.

More bilingual supervisors are needed for people to join the workforce.

Many people who are out of work need training to switch from one industry to another.

Workforce re-entry programs are needed for people with criminal records.

Child care is needed for people to reenter the workforce after the pandemic.

“This is data is so valuable as we work with CareerSource CLM, the school system, College of Central Florida, the Children’s Alliance, and others to address issues which are keeping individuals out of the workforce,” said Kevin T. Sheilley, CEP President/CEO. “Now is the time to address these recommendations while our job market continues to be so strong.”

Marion County worker survey (Ocala Metro CEP)

The analysis determined Marion County has three unique factors that lower labor force participation. Those include a large number of people in the equine industry with second homes in Marion County, rapid population growth not accurately accounted for, and people who live in Marion County but work in neighboring counties.

“This report offers some options to respond to the difficulties that employers have securing the talent they need for their companies. CareerSource CLM, working with the CEP, believes that a key solution is in the development of a talent pipeline that originates in businesses linking with our school system,” said Rusty Skinner, CEO of CareerSource CLM. “Developing stronger participation in our Youth Career Expos, which create awareness in 8th and 9th graders, as well as experiential learning opportunities for students ages 16 and above are essential. Along with the CEP, we will be working with the Marion County School System to expand career awareness and after-school and summer employment.”

