Tech Tuesday: Canaery

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s easy to wonder what life would be like as a dog.

In this week’s Tech Tuesday, our partners at UF Innovate and SCAD Media tell us about a company that aims to show you what it would be like to have a pup’s sense of smell.

Happy Tech Tuesday. I’m Melanie Moron with UF Innovative. And today, I’m joined here with Peter.

Hey, Melanie. Thank you so much for having me. I’m Peter Ledochowitsch. I am Chief Technology Officer and co-founder at Canaery. We are a venture-backed company with the mission to digitize the invisible world of smell all around us.

And what are some technologies you guys have been using?

Our company is a bit unique in that rather than trying to build an artificial nose from scratch, we are developing a minimally invasive neural implant that can be placed on top of the olfactory bulb of an animal, and that way, listen in to the information that the animal’s nose is sending to the animal brain. That way, we can harness the amazing marvel, evolutionary marvel of animal faction without reinventing that wheel from scratch.

And explain to us what you guys do, and how does it work?

We’re implanting a minimally invasive neural interface that is reading activity from a structure called the olfactory bulb. And that activity then gets sent out to a wireless relay and decoded in real-time that essentially lets us know right then and there what the animal is smelling in that moment.

And how has moving to Florida benefited your company?

Our move was a big decision, and we ran a nationwide search and realized that UF Innovate is offering us some of the best laboratory facilities that we can find, as well as amazing resources. For example, the animal care services at the University of Florida have some of the highest standards for ethical work with animals, which we really appreciate because it’s really important for us to get that aspect right.

And what type of technologies do you guys use?

In our work, mostly use electrophysiology as well as optical physiology, machine learning, as well as custom electronics, and application-specific integrated circuit design.

And that’s it for today’s Tech Tuesday episode. I’m Melanie Moron. Peter, thank you so much for joining us.

Thank you.

And we’ll catch you next week.

