Wards Supermarket safe after Gainesville Police responded to a false alarm about a shooting

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police officers responded to a false alarm about a shooting Monday.

Officers say they received a call that there were multiple gunshot victims inside Wards Supermarket on NW 23rd Ave.

GPD officials say they confirmed the report was false and the store was safe.

