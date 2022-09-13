Wards Supermarket safe after Gainesville Police responded to a false alarm about a shooting
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 12:58 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police officers responded to a false alarm about a shooting Monday.
Officers say they received a call that there were multiple gunshot victims inside Wards Supermarket on NW 23rd Ave.
GPD officials say they confirmed the report was false and the store was safe.
