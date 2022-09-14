2022 Cade Prize for Innovation finalist is improving landfills

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - RO Box is a technology created by University of Florida researchers.

It was then licensed to Sustainable Landfill Solutions LLC.

The system deals with leachate.

“Once waste is put in the landfill it gets exposed to rain” said the president of Sustainable Landfill Solutions LLC, Pradeep Jain. “So within you generate a wastewater. When rain comes into contact with waste you generate a wastewater stream that’s called leachate”

Landfills are required to treat leachate before it is discharged into the environment since it contains toxic contaminants.

“We are keeping the contaminants in the landfill, where they belong. We are not letting them out into the environment ,“ that is the goal using the RO Box technology.

It uses a membrane system to filter and repurpose the leachate.

“With the system we can process leachate and 70 to 80% of the lychee we feed in comes out as clean water that can be reused at the site to clean equipment or dust control and other uses the rest of 20 to 30% that comes out is really dirty with all the contaminants in that leachate can be put back in the landfill” said Jain.

There are technologies similar to RO Box in the United States, but this model is more economical and accessible to landfills.

Project manager, Jim Wally, said he is honored to be a finalist in the Cade Prize to share the creativity with other inventors.

“A huge honor to be a part of that group of people with those great inventions. It was great to be a part of that and we really enjoyed meeting those people. It would be really exciting to connect with people that could partner with us to take it to the next level and help our communities by including this technology “ said Wally.

The RO Box technology will begin processing leachate at a host landfill.

Leaders will make any changes before it is widely available around the country.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.