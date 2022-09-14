Alachua County judge orders man to serve 2 life sentences for sexually battering children

Richard Lipscomb, Alachua County Jail booking photo
Richard Lipscomb, Alachua County Jail booking photo(WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A judge has sentenced a man from Alachua County to spend the rest of his life behind bars after he was convicted of sexually battering two children.

An Alachua County jury found Richard Lipscomb guilty on charges of sexual battery of a child under 12 and a child over 12. He was also charged lewd or lascivious molestation and showing obscenity to a minor.

The charges followed an investigation launched by the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office which led to the arrest of Lipscomb on Jan. 12.

TRENDING: Man charged with murder after fentanyl overdose death in Ocala

After the four-day trial, the jury deliberated for four hours and found Lipscomb guilty on all charges.

He was sentenced to two life sentences, on counts one and three, 30 years consecutive on count two, 15 years on count four, and 5 years on count five all to be served in the Florida Department of Corrections.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle rider killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
23-year-old killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
Kaitlynn Smith, 28, Alachua County Jail booking photo.
Leasing office worker steals rent checks from Gainesville tenants
Brandon Baker, 33, Alachua County Jail booking photo. Damaged stolen box truck and FHP patrol car
WATCH: Carjacker crashes into troopers, deputies during box truck chase in Gainesville
Recent heavy rains have caused safety issues at the park.
Gilchrist Blue Springs shut down by state for safety reasons
UF Health Shands sign
UF Health Shands employee accessed private medical records

Latest News

Paige’s Kitchen: Belgian Endives
Ke'andre Stokes, 28, Marion County Jail booking photo
Man charged with murder after fentanyl overdose death in Ocala
Suwannee River Water Management Governing Board
North Central Florida gets $6.2M in funding for alternative water supply projects
Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at press conference in Live Oak
Governor Ron DeSantis scheduled to speak in Alachua County