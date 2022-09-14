Alachua County judge orders man to serve 2 life sentences for sexually battering children

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A judge has sentenced a man from Alachua County to spend the rest of his life behind bars after he was convicted of sexually battering two children.

An Alachua County jury found Richard Lipscomb guilty on charges of sexual battery of a child under 12 and a child over 12. He was also charged lewd or lascivious molestation and showing obscenity to a minor.

The charges followed an investigation launched by the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office which led to the arrest of Lipscomb on Jan. 12.

After the four-day trial, the jury deliberated for four hours and found Lipscomb guilty on all charges.

He was sentenced to two life sentences, on counts one and three, 30 years consecutive on count two, 15 years on count four, and 5 years on count five all to be served in the Florida Department of Corrections.

