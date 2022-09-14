Anamar Environmental Consulting will receive a $7.5 million contract with the US Army Corps of Engineers

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville-based environmental consulting firm is receiving a $7.5 million contract with the US Army Corps of Engineers.

Anamar Environmental Consulting was founded more than 20 years ago.

The firm was awarded a contract with the Army corps Galveston district, based in Texas, and oversees the gulf coast from Louisiana to Mexico.

