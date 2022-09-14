Anamar Environmental Consulting will receive a $7.5 million contract with the US Army Corps of Engineers
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville-based environmental consulting firm is receiving a $7.5 million contract with the US Army Corps of Engineers.
Anamar Environmental Consulting was founded more than 20 years ago.
The firm was awarded a contract with the Army corps Galveston district, based in Texas, and oversees the gulf coast from Louisiana to Mexico.
