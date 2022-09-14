Buchholz edges The Rock in back and forth volleyball match

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The volleyball teams at Buchholz and The Rock School put on a show on Tuesday, alternating set victories before the the Bobcats claimed a non-conference intra-city matchup 25-17, 23-25, 25-13, 22-25, 15-11.

The Bobcats improve to 8-5 overall while the Lions drop to 2-2.

In other action across North Central Florida, GHS swept Forest in three tough sets 25-19, 25-18, 26-24, Dixie County blanked Lafayette three sets to none, Williston swept Trenton, and Chiefland swept Saint Francis.

