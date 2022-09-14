Columbia County Report: Development council approves sports and recreation park plans

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Plans for a 500-acre sportsplex in Columbia County are moving forward and an event for young people interested in a law enforcement career is planned in this week’s Columbia County Report.

Sports and Recreation Park

Members of the Columbia County Tourist Development Council approved plans for a sports and recreation park. It’s expected to bring people from around the state to Columbia County.

The park, if approved, will feature tennis, pickleball, basketball courts, and an 18-hole disc golf course. There will also be more than 10 miles of trails, zip lines, a splash pad, and an RV park.

The plan needs approval from the Columbia County Commission before it is finalized.

“We are thrilled we are one step closer to bringing the Columbia County Regional Park to life,” said Paula Vann, Executive Director of the development council. “The multipurpose park provides a centralized location for locals and visitors to engage in outdoor and recreational activities.”

Autoplay Caption

Lake City Police Department Explorers Program

The Lake City Police Department’s Explorers Program is back after being canceled since the pandemic.

Officers are holding a recruiting event Saturday at the police station. The event runs from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Young people between the age of 14 and 21 can learn about the program and get help with applications. Sgt. Mike Lee says members of the program typically have an easy transition if they choose to work for the agency.

“We know if we’ve got a good candidate or not and then they are able to move into a police officer position much smoother than somebody off the street,” Lee said.

“They are already familiar with the agency its policies the city and what’s expected when they get into it.”

Explorers train in many areas of the police department. Anyone interested in attending should call the police department at 352-752-4343 to register and get a waiver.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.