Columbia County Tourist Development Council will unveil a master plan for a sports and recreational park

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Columbia County Tourist Development Council unveils a master plan for recreation on Wednesday.

The meeting will begin at 1 p.m.

They will propose to make a 467-acre sports and recreational park in Columbia County.

By doing this, they hope to serve as a local and regional recreation and sports destination.

They plan to build this park within the Okefenokee Plains of North Central Florida.

