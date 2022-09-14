Columbia County Tourist Development Council will unveil a master plan for a sports and recreational park

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 6:28 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Columbia County Tourist Development Council unveils a master plan for recreation on Wednesday.

The meeting will begin at 1 p.m.

They will propose to make a 467-acre sports and recreational park in Columbia County.

TRENDING: One dead and one behind bars after drug deal gone wrong

By doing this, they hope to serve as a local and regional recreation and sports destination.

They plan to build this park within the Okefenokee Plains of North Central Florida.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle rider killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
23-year-old killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
Kaitlynn Smith, 28, Alachua County Jail booking photo.
Leasing office worker steals rent checks from Gainesville tenants
Brandon Baker, 33, Alachua County Jail booking photo. Damaged stolen box truck and FHP patrol car
WATCH: Carjacker crashes into troopers, deputies during box truck chase in Gainesville
Recent heavy rains have caused safety issues at the park.
Gilchrist Blue Springs shut down by state for safety reasons
UF Health Shands sign
UF Health Shands employee accessed private medical records

Latest News

2022 Cade Prize for Innovation finalist is improving landfills
2022 Cade Prize for Innovation finalist is improving landfills
Columbia County Tourist Development Council will unveil a master plan for a sports and...
Columbia County Tourist Development Council will unveil a master plan for a sports and recreational park
Matheson Museum will unveil its new exhibit
Matheson Museum will unveil its new exhibit
Matheson Museum will unveil its new exhibit
Matheson Museum will unveil its new exhibit