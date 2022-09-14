Etienne delivering early returns for Gators

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -You love games that pit strength versus strength. But when Florida takes on USF this Saturday, the Gators will have a distinct advantage in one significant area.

Through two games, the Bulls (1-1) rank 126th in the FBS against the run, allowing 240 rushing yards per game. Florida (1-1) is very much committed to the run. While the loss to Kentucky was devastating, it signaled a breakthrough for Trevor Etienne. The freshman running back and brother of Jags running back Travis Etienne gained 46 yards on nine carries against the Wildcats and scored the Gators’ only touchdown.

Etienne’s new Gator teammates have enjoyed watching his progression. But according to offensive lineman Richard Gouraige, who was also Etienne’s roommate during training camp, the young player needs to contain his explosions to the field.

“That man is loud, that man can snore,” said Gouraige. “I remember one time 5 o’clock in the morning he set his alarm. The phone is going off. I’m like, Man, what are you doing? He’s still sleeping, like leave me alone. Other than that, he’s a great kid.”

“He’s Just funny,” said wide receiver Justin Shorter. “He loves everyone that he’s around. He’ll walk in a room and pick up everyone around. Everyone is going to know that he’s in that room, which is what everyone needs, I feel like.”

Florida and USF square off at 7:30 Saturday at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.