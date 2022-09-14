Gainesville man arrested for sharing child porn online

Jordan Zimmer, 30, Alachua County Jail booking photo
Jordan Zimmer, 30, Alachua County Jail booking photo(WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Gainesville was charged with 12 counts of possession of child porn after investigators say he shared explicit images online.

On Tuesday, Gainesville Police Department officers arrested Jordan Zimmer, 30, after a tip from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children. The tip revealed a Kik user was sharing child sex abuse material.

Officers tracked the IP address associated with the account and were eventually led to Zimmer’s home. Officers learned the suspect’s account was also downloaded onto a Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus.

On Aug. 25, officers executed a search warrant on Zimmer’s home on Northwest 4th Street. They found Zimmer with a Samsung phone. On the phone, they found 59 child sex abuse images and multiple videos.

Zimmer is booked in the Alachua County Jail on a $120,000 bond.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle rider killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
23-year-old killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
Kaitlynn Smith, 28, Alachua County Jail booking photo.
Leasing office worker steals rent checks from Gainesville tenants
Brandon Baker, 33, Alachua County Jail booking photo. Damaged stolen box truck and FHP patrol car
WATCH: Carjacker crashes into troopers, deputies during box truck chase in Gainesville
Recent heavy rains have caused safety issues at the park.
Gilchrist Blue Springs shut down by state for safety reasons
UF Health Shands sign
UF Health Shands employee accessed private medical records

Latest News

Alachua County Commission reconsiders ability housing in southeast Gainesville
Art Adkins tells us about a fancy antique used by high society 100 years ago to keep wine...
North Central Florida Treasures: Wine Rinsers
Art Adkins tells us about a fancy antique used by high society 100 years ago to keep wine...
North Central Florida Treasures: Wine glass cleaners
2022 Cade Prize for Innovation finalist is improving landfills
2022 Cade Prize for Innovation finalist is improving landfills