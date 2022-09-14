Gainesville man arrested for sharing child porn online

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Gainesville was charged with 12 counts of possession of child porn after investigators say he shared explicit images online.

On Tuesday, Gainesville Police Department officers arrested Jordan Zimmer, 30, after a tip from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children. The tip revealed a Kik user was sharing child sex abuse material.

Officers tracked the IP address associated with the account and were eventually led to Zimmer’s home. Officers learned the suspect’s account was also downloaded onto a Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus.

On Aug. 25, officers executed a search warrant on Zimmer’s home on Northwest 4th Street. They found Zimmer with a Samsung phone. On the phone, they found 59 child sex abuse images and multiple videos.

Zimmer is booked in the Alachua County Jail on a $120,000 bond.

