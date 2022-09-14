Gator volleyball team sweeps FSU, avenges 2021 defeat

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The No. 16 UF volleyball team scored a measure of revenge against rival FSU on Tuesday, sweeping the Seminoles in three tight sets 25-19, 29-27, 25-22. Gator head coach Mary Wise improves to 37-7 against Florida State all-time. Wise’s Gators bounced back from a 2021 loss to FSU in four sets and closed the match by scoring the final five points.

Merritt Beason delivered a match-high 13 kills, while Marina Markova added 12 and Gabbi Essix produced nine. Florida (7-2) hit for an outstanding .345 attack percentage for the night and extended its winning streak to four.

FSU (7-3) was led by Emily Ryan’s 11 kills (.429 attack percentage).

The Gators haven’t dropped a set in their current four-match winning streak and look to make it five straight Friday at No. 4 Wisconsin.

