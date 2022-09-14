Governor Ron DeSantis scheduled to speak in Alachua County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The 20th annual Ronald Reagan Black Tie and Blue Jeans Barbecue will have a special keynote speaker.

Governor Ron DeSantis will be attending and speaking at the event this year.

The Alachua County Republican Executive Committee is holding this event at the Legacy Park Multipurpose Room.

That’s at 15400 Peggy Road in Alachua.

This event is on October 20th from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Tickets are available now.

