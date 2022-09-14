Horse Capital TV highlights the 50th annual Grand National Championship show
Published: Sep. 14, 2022
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The 50th annual Grand National Championship show will be happening in Ocala.
In this week’s Horse Capital TV, learn who you can see in this competition.
