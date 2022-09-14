“It’s amazing. It brings tears to my eyes”: Firefighters help a retired fireman in need

Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Levy County Fire rescue, Reedy Creek Firefighters, and Bronson Fire Rescue came together to build a ramp outside the home of retired firefighter, Roger Burns.

Burns served as a firefighter and paramedic in Central Florida for 22 years. His neighbor reached out to the fire departments to help build this ramp. It it meant to help Burns with everyday tasks, like grocery shopping.

Burn’s former colleague, Rick Spence, says the team effort was amazing.

“For them to just come out here and donate their time, their energy, their tools, equipment, their labor, their skill, their knowledge and ability,” said Spence. “It’s just phenomenal and it just restores my hope in the camaraderie and the brotherhood in the fire service.”

The firefighters arrived to his home in Bronson at 7:30 a.m. to start the ramp. Burns took a front row seat to the project and said “There’s nothing I can say that can give my appreciation for the work they’ve done and what they’ve offered to do for me.

