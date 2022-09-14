Man charged with murder after fentanyl overdose death in Ocala

Ke'andre Stokes, 28, Marion County Jail booking photo
Ke'andre Stokes, 28, Marion County Jail booking photo(MCSO)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man already behind bars on drug charges is now being charged with murder in connection to an overdose death.

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Ke’Andre Darvay Stokes, 28, of Lady Lake, was indicted by a grand jury on a first-degree murder charge for causing a death by dealing fentanyl.

Deputies say Michael Jones, 29, was found dead on the side of I-75 in Ocala on June 2. While searching his body, deputies found two plastic bags containing fentanyl. The medical examiner later ruled Jones died from fentanyl and ethanol toxicity.

Investigators say Stokes and Jones met for a drug deal shortly before the overdose. Hours after the victim was found dead, Sumter County Sheriff’s Office searched Stokes’ home where they found 100 grams of fentanyl, 1.01 grams of cocaine, 4.73 grams of marijuana, cash, and paraphernalia.

TRENDING: Gainesville man arrested for sharing child porn online

On Sept. 9, Stokes was taken from the Sumter County Jail to the Marion County Jail where he is being held on no bond.

