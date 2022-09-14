Matheson Museum will unveil its new exhibit
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 6:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Matheson Museum unveils a new exhibit Return to Forever: Gainesville’s Great Southern Music Hall on Wednesday.
The exhibit features many items including one of Bo Diddley’s guitars and a trove of John Moran’s earliest photography.
It will be open for everyone through Saturday from noon to 4 p.m.
Admission will be free.
