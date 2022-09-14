Matheson Museum will unveil its new exhibit

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Matheson Museum unveils a new exhibit Return to Forever: Gainesville’s Great Southern Music Hall on Wednesday.

The exhibit features many items including one of Bo Diddley’s guitars and a trove of John Moran’s earliest photography.

TRENDING: 23-year-old killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville

It will be open for everyone through Saturday from noon to 4 p.m.

Admission will be free.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.