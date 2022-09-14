Miscalculation causes error in Gainesville fire fee notices

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville officials are responding to charges that the new city fire fee was miscalculated

An email to one taxpayer indicates “a problem that was previously identified” on the part of a vendor who was hired to assess the fire fee.

The city acknowledged the amount printed on some property tax notices “was incorrect.”

Mayor Lauren Poe tells us that he encourages residents to ask questions about the notice.

Mayor Poe says, “I’d say if anybody has any questions about their fire assessment then they can call the city and walk through that and make sure that they’re correct.”

The miscalculation appears to be in the number of units that are calculated for each property.

City leaders have not disclosed how many people were impacted or how they will be informed about the error.

To check if you will be taxed the correct amount, you can call the city fire administration at 352-334-5078.

