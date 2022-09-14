Newberry football coach sentenced for incident last October

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - A Newberry High School assistant football coach has been sentenced for an incident at a football game last October.

Geronnie Rollins was ejected from a game in Lake Butler, where Union County Sheriff’s deputies had to tackle him after he refused to leave.

A jury found him guilty of trespassing and resisting an officer without violence. Rollins was sentenced to 30 days in jail.

RELATED: Newberry football coach headed to court on several charges

On Tuesday, Judge Mitchell Bishop suspended the jail sentence if Rollins performs 50 hours of community service. On top of this, he will be on probation for six months.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.