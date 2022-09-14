North Central Florida Treasures: Wine Rinsers

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This week on North Central Florida Treasures Art Adkins tells us about a fancy antique used by high society 100 years ago to keep wine glasses clean during dinner, a wine rinser.

Also known as wine coolers, would be used to rinse one’s glass between courses of wine of an exquisite dinner. They are meant to be kept in easy reach during meals, partially filled with the coldest water available to do the task of rinsing or cooling a glass.

With the stem of the glass pointed upward, the rim of the glass would be dipped partially into the cold water, then the diner would swirl the foot of the wine glass to rinse the rim of the glass. The wine glass would remain in the rinser until the next wine is ready to be poured.

These wine rinser glasses were made often with a clear bottom and a fluted comb cut design, adding reflective qualities to the glass. This would be used to create an ambiance to the dinner table.

These glasses in a retail setting would sell for $70 - $90 a glass.

