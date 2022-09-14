Ocala will have a new affordable housing community for seniors

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Ocala has a new affordable housing community for seniors.

The developer of the project, Housing Trust Group, announced Oak Valley is ready to go.

The community has 96 one and two-bedroom units for residents who are 62 and older and who earn under a certain amount.

Rent ranges from $369 to $730.

The grand opening will be held Thursday at 10:30 a.m.

