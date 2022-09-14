Ocala will have a new affordable housing community for seniors
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 1:16 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Ocala has a new affordable housing community for seniors.
The developer of the project, Housing Trust Group, announced Oak Valley is ready to go.
The community has 96 one and two-bedroom units for residents who are 62 and older and who earn under a certain amount.
Rent ranges from $369 to $730.
The grand opening will be held Thursday at 10:30 a.m.
