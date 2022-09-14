Paige’s Kitchen: Belgian Endives

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The perfect appetizer with wine and cheese or as a light dinner! The flavor profile is rich and creamy with a bite of full flavor while being easy. The Belgian Endive is perfect to hold the blue cheese and cream cheese. Enjoy!

Ingredients

  • 1 head Belgian endive (about 12 leaves)
  • 4 ounces Blue cheese, crumbled or Gorgonzola
  • 2 ounces Cream cheese, softened
  • ½ each Pear, medium, diced
  • 1/4 cup Dried dates coarsely chopped
  • 1/4 cup Toasted pecans, chopped
  • 1 tablespoon Balsamic vinegar
  • 8 each Fresh chives

Directions

  • Cut the base off of the head of the endive (about 1 inch) and separate the spears. Wash thoroughly and blot dry.
  • Combine the blue cheese and cream cheese
  • Core the pear and cut it into small dices
  • Add the diced pear and chopped dates to the cheese mixture and gently combine.
  • Divide the filling evenly between the endive spears, placing the cheese mixture at the bottom of the endive spear
  • Thinly slice 4 of the chives leaving the other for garnish. Sprinkle sliced chives on top, and use the remaining long chives use as garnish.
  • Top with the pecans just before serving
  • After plating sprinkles lightly with balsamic vinegar. (I am partial to the chocolate-flavored balsamic but there are many flavors of balsamic that compliment this dish).

