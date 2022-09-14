Paige’s Kitchen: Belgian Endives

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The perfect appetizer with wine and cheese or as a light dinner! The flavor profile is rich and creamy with a bite of full flavor while being easy. The Belgian Endive is perfect to hold the blue cheese and cream cheese. Enjoy!

Ingredients

Directions

Cut the base off of the head of the endive (about 1 inch) and separate the spears. Wash thoroughly and blot dry.

Combine the blue cheese and cream cheese

Core the pear and cut it into small dices

Add the diced pear and chopped dates to the cheese mixture and gently combine.

Divide the filling evenly between the endive spears, placing the cheese mixture at the bottom of the endive spear

Thinly slice 4 of the chives leaving the other for garnish. Sprinkle sliced chives on top, and use the remaining long chives use as garnish.

Top with the pecans just before serving