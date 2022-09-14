Robert Haight named interim CEO of Ocala United Way

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 10:57 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The United Way of Marion County Board of Directors has appointed a new interim CEO

The board appointed Robert Haight to the position to replace former CEO Scot Quintel.

Haight has more than 35 years of experience with United Way affiliates in the Midwest and Central Florida.

He has started numerous community impact initiatives and worked with other large non-profits to help communities faced with loss due to natural disasters or other unforeseen events.

