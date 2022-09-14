Rodrigues tapped to head state university system

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (News Service of Florida) - The state university system’s Board of Governors has named state Senator Ray Rodrigues as the system’s next chancellor. He will replace outgoing Chancellor Marshall Criser, who also served on the University of Florida Board of Trustees.

Rodrigues has served in the legislature for the past 10 years, leading the Senate’s redistricting efforts earlier this year. He also was the sponsor of a controversial 2021 law that requires colleges and universities to annually survey students and employees about “intellectual freedom and viewpoint diversity” on campus.

Speaking at the Board of Governors’ meeting Wednesday, Rodrigues praised the university system, saying Florida schools are a model for others across the country.

”The goal is for us to provide the highest quality education at the most affordable price, with degrees that lead to employment,” Rodrigues said.

TRENDING: Governor Ron DeSantis scheduled to speak in Alachua County

Board of Governors Vice Chair Eric Silagy feels Rodrigues brings a deep knowledge of both the educational and financial sides of the university system.

“We are fortunate to have somebody with your passion, your skills, and your life experiences,” Silagy said.

Details of Rodrigues’ contract and compensation package have not yet been negotiated. Also uncertain is when Criser’s last day on the job will be and when Rodrigues will officially start as chancellor, as those dates will be decided during negotiations.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.