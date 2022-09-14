Trane Technologies’ Farrar Scientific donated 11 new freezers to the Santa Fe Perry Center

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - Students at the Santa Fe College Perry Center are receiving new tech.

The Perry Center for Emerging Technologies received 11 new freezers donated by Trane Technologies’ Farrar Scientific.

The freezers can reach -80 degrees celsius.

The equipment is an upgrade to what students were using and matches what they will use in bio-processing careers.

