TV20 Meldon Scholar Athlete of the Week: Jasmine Ver Bust (Gainesville)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Jasmine Ver Bust grew up competing in karate and volleyball, but by the time she reached middle school she chose to stick with volleyball, permanently.

“I’m a very competitive person myself, but I liked being able to compete with a group, with a team,” said Gainesville High School senior Jasmine Ver Bust. “There’s a lot more competition because it’s a much more bigger realm than karate was a little niche thing.”

Ver Bust’s love for the game grew because she played for her mom on her club volleyball team. Her mother was a volleyball player for Newberry High School.

“It was really cool that she took her time and like walking me through everything she knew and it’s cool to see her pass all of her knowledge of the sports in to me and watch it.”

The Gainesville High School senior is a four-year starter for the Hurricanes. Ver Bust is fourth on the team in kills and second in digs. She’s helped her team to a 10-1 record this season.

“She really helps overall with our team I.Q.,” said Gainesville head coach Chancie Vice. “Like being able to read the other team’s defense. Know when their labero releases to early, or what shot she can call for her teammates if their I.Q. isn’t up as high, volleyball wise.”

Off the court, Ver Bust has a 4.78 weighted gpa. She takes college-level courses through the school’s Cambridge Program. She also has a part-time job, belongs to National Honor Society, and is the president of the American Sign Language Club.

“Being able to communicate with someone I wouldn’t normally be able to speak to is just an amazing experience and I’ve had a few runs in with deaf people in the community and it’s just always warmed my heart when I’ve been able to understand them and they understand me with my broken sign language it’s pretty awesome.”

Ver Bust hopes to attend the University of Florida and potentially go to law school after completing her degree.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.