UF announces 2023 baseball schedule

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Gator baseball team released its 2023 season schedule on Wednesday for the program’s 16th year of play under head coach Kevin O’Sullivan.

Florida opens up against Charleston Southern with a three-game home series at Condron Ballpark Feb. 17-19 and will face four straight non-conference opponents in consecutive weekends, all at home. After the series against Charleston Southern, UF will host Cincinnati (Feb. 24-26), Miami (March 3-5), and Sienna (March 10-12) before opening SEC play.

Conference action for the Gators also begins with a home series against Auburn March 17-19. In SEC play, Florida welcomes Alabama (March 31-April 2), Missouri (April 14-16), Georgia (April 28-30), and Vanderbilt (May 12-14). The Gators will play SEC road series at Tennessee (March 24-26), South Carolina (April 6-8), Ole Miss (April 21-23), Kentucky (May 5-7), and Texas A&M (May 18-20).

Florida will once again face Florida State three times: In Tallahassee on March 21, in Jacksonville on March 28, and in Gainesville on April 11.

Outfielder Wyatt Langford (.355 avg., 26 HR’s) and pitcher Brandon Sproat (9-4, 3.41 ERA) are among the standouts back for the Gators next spring.

