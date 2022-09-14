UF announces 2023 baseball schedule

Home-heavy start includes series with Charleston Southern, Cincinnati, Miami, and Sienna
Florida infielder Colby Halter (5) bats during an NCAA baseball game against Liberty on Friday,...
Florida infielder Colby Halter (5) bats during an NCAA baseball game against Liberty on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022 in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Gator baseball team released its 2023 season schedule on Wednesday for the program’s 16th year of play under head coach Kevin O’Sullivan.

Florida opens up against Charleston Southern with a three-game home series at Condron Ballpark Feb. 17-19 and will face four straight non-conference opponents in consecutive weekends, all at home. After the series against Charleston Southern, UF will host Cincinnati (Feb. 24-26), Miami (March 3-5), and Sienna (March 10-12) before opening SEC play.

Conference action for the Gators also begins with a home series against Auburn March 17-19. In SEC play, Florida welcomes Alabama (March 31-April 2), Missouri (April 14-16), Georgia (April 28-30), and Vanderbilt (May 12-14). The Gators will play SEC road series at Tennessee (March 24-26), South Carolina (April 6-8), Ole Miss (April 21-23), Kentucky (May 5-7), and Texas A&M (May 18-20).

Florida will once again face Florida State three times: In Tallahassee on March 21, in Jacksonville on March 28, and in Gainesville on April 11.

Outfielder Wyatt Langford (.355 avg., 26 HR’s) and pitcher Brandon Sproat (9-4, 3.41 ERA) are among the standouts back for the Gators next spring.

