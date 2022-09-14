UF Hilton Conference Center will hold an eye opener breakfast

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There will be a UF eye opener breakfast on Wednesday.

The breakfast will feature Dr. Charlie Lane, senior vice president and chief operating officer at UF.

TRENDING: Alachua County Commission reconsiders ability housing in southeast Gainesville

This event will begin at 7:30 a.m.

It will be held at the UF Hilton Conference Center in the grand ballroom.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.