UF Hilton Conference Center will hold an eye opener breakfast
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 6:14 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There will be a UF eye opener breakfast on Wednesday.
The breakfast will feature Dr. Charlie Lane, senior vice president and chief operating officer at UF.
This event will begin at 7:30 a.m.
It will be held at the UF Hilton Conference Center in the grand ballroom.
