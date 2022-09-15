Affordable housing community, Oak Valley, will open in Ocala

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a grand opening of an affordable housing community in Ocala on Thursday.

The new housing community is called Oak Valley.

The grand opening will take place at 10 a.m.

Oak Valley is a $19 million joint venture between a housing trust group and a non-profit affordable housing incorporated.

