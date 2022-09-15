Alachua County Pets: Alien, Harold, Fet, and Marceline

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes.

First are two 11-week-old kitties, Alien and Harold. These brothers are very playful but love cuddling even more.

Next is a very handsome puppy Fet. This social butterfly loves to go on walks and doesn’t mind if you drop a crumb or two on the floor.

Last is the calm and easy-going Marceline. This belly rub-loving doggy would love to go outside with you and play with toys.

The shelter is offering curbside services Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10:30 to 5:30.

If you want to come meet a new friend and stay safe at the same time, they have you covered.

Dog and puppy adoptions are $40.

Cats and kittens are $20.

Those looking to adopt must be 18 or older and pets at home must be up to date on vaccines and licenses.

They ask anyone interested in these or other adoptable to schedule a visit at ACAS@alachuacounty.us.

