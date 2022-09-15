Alachua County Public Schools will host a career fair

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 6:43 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Public Schools will have a career fair on Thursday.

These schools are hiring for teaching and non-teaching positions.

TRENDING: Alachua County judge orders man to serve 2 life sentences for sexually battering child

The fair will run from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., and it will be held at the district office.

They are willing to do same-day hiring and interviews.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle rider killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
23-year-old killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
Kaitlynn Smith, 28, Alachua County Jail booking photo.
Leasing office worker steals rent checks from Gainesville tenants
Brandon Baker, 33, Alachua County Jail booking photo. Damaged stolen box truck and FHP patrol car
WATCH: Carjacker crashes into troopers, deputies during box truck chase in Gainesville
Recent heavy rains have caused safety issues at the park.
Gilchrist Blue Springs shut down by state for safety reasons
UF Health Shands sign
UF Health Shands employee accessed private medical records

Latest News

Governor Ron DeSantis sent two planeloads of undocumented immigrants to Massachusetts
Governor Ron DeSantis sent two planeloads of undocumented immigrants to Massachusetts
Alachua County Public Schools will host a career fair
Alachua County Public Schools will host a career fair
Florida Gateway College will have a celebration for the bass fishing team
Florida Gateway College will have a celebration for the bass fishing team
Affordable housing community, Oak Valley, will open in Ocala
Affordable housing community, Oak Valley, will open in Ocala