Alachua County Public Schools will host a career fair

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Public Schools will have a career fair on Thursday.

These schools are hiring for teaching and non-teaching positions.

The fair will run from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., and it will be held at the district office.

They are willing to do same-day hiring and interviews.

