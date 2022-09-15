Alachua County Public Schools will host a career fair
Sep. 15, 2022
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Public Schools will have a career fair on Thursday.
These schools are hiring for teaching and non-teaching positions.
The fair will run from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., and it will be held at the district office.
They are willing to do same-day hiring and interviews.
