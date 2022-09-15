Florida congresswoman plays in Congressional Women’s Softball Game for Florida’s First Lady

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The annual Congressional Women’s Softball Game took place in Washington Wednesday night as a team of congresswomen battled the women of the press.

The Members of Congress and Bad News Babes teams traded their pens, cameras, recorders and microphones for gloves and bats for the fourteenth straight year.

“The Bad News Bears have no idea what’s coming. I mean, they buy ink by the barrel but this is our one opportunity to smack ‘em where it really counts,” said Congresswoman Kat Cammack (R-Fla.)

The two groups came together at the Watkins Recreation Center to raise money and awareness for breast cancer. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) co-founded the game in 2009 with Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Fla.) after Wasserman Schultz was diagnosed.

“This is something that we care deeply about because so many young women in their 20s, 30s and 40s would never get a mammogram, would never even do a breast exam and they need to because they’re absolutely vulnerable,” said Gillibrand.

Cammack said she played in the game for her friend and Florida’s First Lady, Casey DeSantis, who beat breast cancer earlier this year.

“She’s so young and so courageous. She discovered that she had breast cancer, went to treatment, and she is now, thank God, cancer free. So I’m fighting today and playing for her and hopefully bringing a little bit more awareness and money to the cause,” said Cammack.

The Congressional Women’s Softball game has raised more than $2 million for Young Survival Coalition, a non-profit helping adults battling breast cancer.

The Members of Congress beat the Bad News Babes 6-5, ending the press’ streak going back to 2016. They also raised more than $500,000 for this year’s event.

