Florida Gateway College celebrates bass fishing team with parade

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Gateway College students and staff celebrated their bass fishing team with a parade.

The team met with fans for a celebration at building one on the main campus where they could see a parade of fishing boats, meet fans, and hear a word from the college’s president, Dr. Lawrence Barrett.

Three duos from the team competed in the Strike King Bassmaster College National Championship that took place September 2-4 in Winyah Bay, South Carolina.

All three duos placed in the top 25 in a competition of 120 duos.

Seth Slanker & Jackson Swisher came in 2nd place, Zack Barrera & Bryson O’Steen came in 17th place, and Chase Hubble & Brent May came in 24th place.

Slanker and Swisher’s 2nd place win secured them a spot in the Bassmaster College Classic Bracket next month.

Along with the additional opportunity, they won $5,000 for the school and $1,800 each.

TRENDING STORY: Columbia County Report: Development council approves sports and recreation park plans

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.