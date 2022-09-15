Florida Gateway College will have a celebration for the bass fishing team

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The FGC bass fishing team will be celebrated by Florida Gateway College on Thursday.

The team finished 2nd in the nation at the Strike King Bassmaster College National Championship.

They brought home a $5,000 prize.

FGC invites the community to gather on campus at 11:15 a.m. for a celebration and parade.

It will be from the college entrance to building one.

