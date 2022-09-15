Florida minimum wage takes another step towards $15 per hour

Florida's minimum wage is now $11 an hour.
Florida's minimum wage is now $11 an hour.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (News Service of Florida) - In the second increase under a 2020 constitutional amendment, Florida’s minimum wage will go to 11 dollars an hour on September 30th. The voter-approved amendment will gradually lead to a 15-dollars-an-hour minimum wage on September 30th, 2026, with inflation-linked increases after that. The minimum wage increase will increase pay by about $2,100 annually, for full-time workers.

Rich Templin, with the AFL-CIO labor union, says the pay increase is much needed for Florida’s lowest-paid workers. ”It is going to help a lot of people, but in addition to wages going up, we’ve got to do something about the cost of living in Florida. That’s what continues to be neglected.” says Templin.

Under the constitutional amendment, the minimum wage went to 10 dollars an hour last year and will increase by one dollar per year until 2026.

