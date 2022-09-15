The Gainesville Immigrant Neighbor Inclusion Initiative updated their blueprint after 6 months

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The GINI blueprint outlined 5 action steps for more inclusivity.

These include safe, engaged and healthy communities as well as equitable access and education.

“GINI has made advances both in working directly with the city, the county and the school system” said the lead community liaison of GINI, Robin Lewy.

Those advances include the creation of new positions such as an immigrant inclusion manager on the city commission and a new full time translator and interpreter with alachua county public schools.

“To make sure that the city is taking full advantage of the diversity and the richness of our communities” said Lewy.

City and county governments as well as the Gainesville police department have prioritized language inclusion.

This is during public comment, calls to the government office’s and police department, as well as signage.

“So whether anybody shows up to a city department, calls or has any interaction with the city they will be able to do so in a language they are most comfortable with” said Mayor Lauren Poe.

Happening now until September 18th, GINI and community organizations are hosting Welcoming Week.

This a national campaign to showcase the movement of communities being more inclusive through events and festivals.

“So what I’m so proud of here in Gainesville is they’re doing both this week” said Jordyne Krumroy, the senior regional manager of Welcoming America. “They are saying we want to have a dinner we want to celebrate together but we also want to reaffirm our commitment to the policies that local government and school board need to be taking up”

The Greater Gainesville International Festival and Longest Table is this Sunday to celebrate diverse communities and connections.

It is from 11am until 6pm at the MLK Center.

