Gainesville man riding a scooter accused of trying to shoot and kill another man

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is accused of attempted murder after Gainesville Police Department officers say while on a shooter, he shot at another man.

Officers arrested Bobby Gordon, 46, on Thursday night on charges of attempted murder, grand theft, drug possession, possession of a weapon by a felon, and resisting an officer.

According to the arrest report, Gordon got into an argument with another man on Southwest 31st Place. The victim got into a car to drive away, and Gordon got onto a scooter and chased after the victim.

The victim says Gordon shot at him with a handgun. Officers found a shell casing from a 9mm handgun at the scene.

TRENDING: Pilot rescued after plane crashes on the Alachua Bradford County line

They later spotted Gordon riding a scooter near The Polos apartment complex. When officers told him to stop, Gordon threw a handgun over the roof of a home and ran away. Officers later recovered the handgun which was a 9mm.

Officers caught up with Gordon and tased him. Officers searched him finding narcotics. The scooter was also reported stolen.

Gordon was booked into the Alachua County Jail on an $895,000 bond.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.