Gainesville man riding a scooter accused of trying to shoot and kill another man

Bobby Gordon, 46, Alachua County Jail booking photo
Bobby Gordon, 46, Alachua County Jail booking photo(WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is accused of attempted murder after Gainesville Police Department officers say while on a shooter, he shot at another man.

Officers arrested Bobby Gordon, 46, on Thursday night on charges of attempted murder, grand theft, drug possession, possession of a weapon by a felon, and resisting an officer.

According to the arrest report, Gordon got into an argument with another man on Southwest 31st Place. The victim got into a car to drive away, and Gordon got onto a scooter and chased after the victim.

The victim says Gordon shot at him with a handgun. Officers found a shell casing from a 9mm handgun at the scene.

TRENDING: Pilot rescued after plane crashes on the Alachua Bradford County line

They later spotted Gordon riding a scooter near The Polos apartment complex. When officers told him to stop, Gordon threw a handgun over the roof of a home and ran away. Officers later recovered the handgun which was a 9mm.

Officers caught up with Gordon and tased him. Officers searched him finding narcotics. The scooter was also reported stolen.

Gordon was booked into the Alachua County Jail on an $895,000 bond.

