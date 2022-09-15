Gator LB Ventrell Miller, OL Michael Tarquin to miss game vs. USF

Miller is a sixth-year player in the Florida program
Kentucky running back Kavosiey Smoke, right, is tackled by Florida linebacker Ventrell Miller...
Kentucky running back Kavosiey Smoke, right, is tackled by Florida linebacker Ventrell Miller (51) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)(John Raoux | AP)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 8:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -On paper, week three against USF is supposed to be a game for the Gator football team to get right. Florida has much to work on following a 26-16 loss to Kentucky in the SEC opener. But at least two starters still have to get healthy, and one is an impact player on defense.

Florida will play against USF without starting linebacker Ventrell Miller. Starting right tackle Michael Tarquin is also out, both with lower body injuries. Miller in particular is potentially a huge loss--he is the Gators’ second-leading tackler in his sixth year in the program. Miller missed all but a game and a half of last season with a biceps injury.

“When I think about replacing Ventrell, I immediately think about replacing the communicator,” said head coach Billy Napier. “That’s the big challenge, is to be as good as communicator as Ventrell was.”

Redshirt freshman Scooby Williams is listed on the UF depth chart in Miller’s spot, while redshirt freshman Austin Barber will replace Tarquin while he is out.

“Collectively as a team we all have accountability,” said defensive end Justus Boone. “We all depend on each other to communicate with each other and it will be a little set back with not having him.”

Injuries are a part of football, and for the young Gators, the matchup against the Bulls is an opportunity to show what they can do.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle rider killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
23-year-old killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
Kaitlynn Smith, 28, Alachua County Jail booking photo.
Leasing office worker steals rent checks from Gainesville tenants
Brandon Baker, 33, Alachua County Jail booking photo. Damaged stolen box truck and FHP patrol car
WATCH: Carjacker crashes into troopers, deputies during box truck chase in Gainesville
Recent heavy rains have caused safety issues at the park.
Gilchrist Blue Springs shut down by state for safety reasons
UF Health Shands sign
UF Health Shands employee accessed private medical records

Latest News

Jasmine Ver Bust at Gainesville High School practice.
TV20 Meldon Scholar Athlete of the Week: Jasmine Ver Bust (Gainesville)
Florida running back Trevor Etienne, left, is brought down by Kentucky defensive tackle...
Etienne delivering early returns for Gators
Florida infielder Colby Halter (5) bats during an NCAA baseball game against Liberty on Friday,...
UF announces 2023 baseball schedule
The Rock School, Tues.
Buchholz edges The Rock in back and forth volleyball match