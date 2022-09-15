Gator LB Ventrell Miller, OL Michael Tarquin to miss game vs. USF

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -On paper, week three against USF is supposed to be a game for the Gator football team to get right. Florida has much to work on following a 26-16 loss to Kentucky in the SEC opener. But at least two starters still have to get healthy, and one is an impact player on defense.

Florida will play against USF without starting linebacker Ventrell Miller. Starting right tackle Michael Tarquin is also out, both with lower body injuries. Miller in particular is potentially a huge loss--he is the Gators’ second-leading tackler in his sixth year in the program. Miller missed all but a game and a half of last season with a biceps injury.

“When I think about replacing Ventrell, I immediately think about replacing the communicator,” said head coach Billy Napier. “That’s the big challenge, is to be as good as communicator as Ventrell was.”

Redshirt freshman Scooby Williams is listed on the UF depth chart in Miller’s spot, while redshirt freshman Austin Barber will replace Tarquin while he is out.

“Collectively as a team we all have accountability,” said defensive end Justus Boone. “We all depend on each other to communicate with each other and it will be a little set back with not having him.”

Injuries are a part of football, and for the young Gators, the matchup against the Bulls is an opportunity to show what they can do.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.