Governor Ron DeSantis sent two planeloads of undocumented immigrants to Massachusetts

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 1:47 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis sent two planeloads of undocumented immigrants to Massachusetts on Wednesday.

The website, Flight Radar, shows two ultimate jet charter flights departed from Crestview in the panhandle at about 10:30 Wednesday morning.

One stopped in Spartanburg, South Carolina and the other in Charlotte before landing in Martha’s Vineyard a little after 3:00.

Late last year, DeSantis talked about doing something like this.

“If you sent to Delaware or Martha’s Vineyard or some of these places that border would be secure the next day. That border would be secure. But instead, they are imposing the results of their policies on states like Florida and places they love to hate, said DeSantis.”

A newspaper in Martha's Vineyard published photos of people being cared for in a makeshift shelter.

