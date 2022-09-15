Lake City issues boil water advisory notice

A boil water alert has been issued for the entire Town of Blowing Rock.
A boil water alert has been issued for the entire Town of Blowing Rock.(Source: Pixabay)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - City officials are advising some residents in southwest Lake City to boil their water.

A precautionary boil water notice was issued for all businesses and homes in the area of Southwest Ace Lane to Michigan Street that lost water. Residents should boil their water until notified by the City of Lake City Utility Department.

The notice was issued following a water main break.

Water should be boiled for at least two minutes before consumption.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle rider killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
23-year-old killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
Kaitlynn Smith, 28, Alachua County Jail booking photo.
Leasing office worker steals rent checks from Gainesville tenants
Brandon Baker, 33, Alachua County Jail booking photo. Damaged stolen box truck and FHP patrol car
WATCH: Carjacker crashes into troopers, deputies during box truck chase in Gainesville
Recent heavy rains have caused safety issues at the park.
Gilchrist Blue Springs shut down by state for safety reasons
UF Health Shands sign
UF Health Shands employee accessed private medical records

Latest News

Plane crash on the Alachua Bradford County line
Gainesville man riding a scooter accused of trying to shoot and kill another man
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
Bobby Gordon, 46, Alachua County Jail booking photo
Gainesville man riding a scooter accused of trying to shoot and kill another man