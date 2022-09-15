Lake City issues boil water advisory notice

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - City officials are advising some residents in southwest Lake City to boil their water.

A precautionary boil water notice was issued for all businesses and homes in the area of Southwest Ace Lane to Michigan Street that lost water. Residents should boil their water until notified by the City of Lake City Utility Department.

The notice was issued following a water main break.

Water should be boiled for at least two minutes before consumption.

