Marion County man arrested for capital sex battery after more than 10 years

Edwin Walker, 67, Marion County Jail booking photo
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SALT SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on capital sexual battery charges stemming from a crime that occurred more than a decade ago.

On Wednesday, Deputies arrested Edwin Kevin Walker, 67, for sexual battery of a victim under the age of 12. The charge follows a tip in August from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office about a sex crime that occurred 10 to 12 years ago.

MCSO Detectives spoke with the victim who described an incident when he was about 10 years old. The victim said Walker took him for a drive near his home in Salt Springs. Walker then lured the boy into the woods and sexually battered him.

On Tuesday, Detectives spoke to Walker about his interactions with the victim. Walker admitted to touching the boy’s genitalia and giving him movies with pornographic images.

TRENDING: Man riding a scooter accused of trying to shoot and kill another man in Gainesville

Walker is being held at the Marion County Jail on no bond.

Detectives believe there may be additional victims. Anyone with information on other possible crimes is asked to contact Detective Peterson at (352) 368-3539.

