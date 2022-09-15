Ocala City Council votes 3-2 to not increase fire assessment fee

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala City Council members voted 3-2 to not increase the fire fee which two years ago was ruled an unconstitutional tax.

If the fee increase was approved people living in single-family homes, duplexes, or multi-family homes depending on the square footage would have to pay between $35 to $60 more, and commercial properties’ payments would also go up by the hundreds.

“Something has to be done because the bills are way too high to keep up with my taxes literally went from one something to almost $500,” said resident Barbara Rivera Spann.

Council members voted to keep the revenue amount the same as last year at $9.2 million, but the rates will slightly decrease for tenants and property owners because more properties were built in the city limits.

A property owner that attended the meeting shared how his taxes went up.

“The proposed amount which includes a $4,862.20 fire service fee represents almost a 100% increase in my tax bill compared to 2017.”

Another property owner Gus Alvarino said rent costs are already up because of inflation and an increase in the fire fee may have been passed on to the tenants.

“But there is also another part that is how much everything has gone up in price, the price value of the properties, the cost of materials to repair and what has given us the biggest impact has been labor force.”

Council members were on both sides of the issue with Kristen Dreyer voting no.

“Right now every tenant in our city has no idea that this conversation is taking place because they don’t receive this trim notice, but they’re gonna have an idea when they receive their rent renewals with a higher rate,” said Dreyer.

And James Hilty voting yes, “kicking the can down the road is not really the best option while it’s challenging today it can be more challenging going forward,” said Hilty.

Ultimately residents will pay a few dollars less than the amount of last year’s fee.

