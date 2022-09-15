Ocala man found dead in a barricaded RV after leading deputies on a chase

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Ocala was found dead in a barricaded RV after leading deputies on a chase.

Lake County Sheriff’s deputies say Richard Williams, 38, led them on a chase in a stolen RV around 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Deputies used stop sticks to stop the RV in the area of Lake Louisa State Park on US 27.

Williams closed the blinds of the RV refusing to talk to deputies.

A swat team then entered the RV and found Williams dead inside.

