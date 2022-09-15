Ocala man found dead in a barricaded RV after leading deputies on a chase

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 1:56 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Ocala was found dead in a barricaded RV after leading deputies on a chase.

Lake County Sheriff’s deputies say Richard Williams, 38, led them on a chase in a stolen RV around 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Deputies used stop sticks to stop the RV in the area of Lake Louisa State Park on US 27.

Williams closed the blinds of the RV refusing to talk to deputies.

A swat team then entered the RV and found Williams dead inside.

