Ocala Police are looking for a man accused of stealing about $5,000 worth of laptop computers

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s been more than two months, but Ocala Police officers are telling us they are looking for a man accused of stealing about five thousand dollars worth of laptop computers.

That’s the estimated value of the three Apple MacBooks officers say he took.

Police say the thief went into the Best Buy on SW 27th Ave on July 11 and made off with the computers.

