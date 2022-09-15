‘Our house is unlivable’: A mother and children are homeless after house fire

By Alexus Goings
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A mother of seven is now homeless after a space heater fire broke out in the backroom of her home on Northeast 12th avenue.

Hayley Miesse said she was cooking when her 5-year-old son tried to turn on the fan setting of the machine but instead turned on the heat.

The heater was on top of a blanket causing the blanket to catch on fire. Miesse said she tried to put the fire out with water but the flames grew too quickly.

Gainesville Fire Rescue arrived in five minutes but after there were done, Miesse said everything was destroyed.

“We lost everything and anything can help,” said Miesse. “Our house is unlivable for the next few months and it’s a lot of us.”

Gainesville Firefighter Kristian Harding said people should take safety precautions with space heaters especially with upcoming cooler months.

“We recommend that you give at least 3ft of space outside of a space heater,” said Harding. “Keep away from things that can burn or anything that can potentially knocked it over.”

Miesse and her seven children are currently living in a hotel and she hopes that she can receive help.

