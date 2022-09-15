Plane crash on the Alachua Bradford County line

By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HAMPTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A small plane crash near the Alachua Bradford County line delayed traffic on Thursday morning.

Authorities say the crash happened around 8:30 a.m. south of Hampton near County Road 1471. A pilot attempted to make an emergency landing on the road. The plane went into a ditch and overturned.

Emergency crews had to rescue the pilot who was trapped inside the aircraft. The pilot was taken to the hospital.

Drivers were asked by authorities to avoid the area. FAA is investigating the crash.

