Retail sales up 0.3% in Aug. from July amid inflation

A person shops for clothing at a retail store. U.S. retail sales rose an unexpected 0.3% last...
A person shops for clothing at a retail store. U.S. retail sales rose an unexpected 0.3% last month after they fell 0.4% in July, the Commerce Department said Thursday.(Pixabay)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Americans picked up their spending a bit in August from July even as surging inflation on household goods, rent and food took a toll on family budgets.

U.S. retail sales rose an unexpected 0.3% last month after they fell 0.4% in July, the Commerce Department said Thursday. Excluding business at gas stations, sales rose 0.8%.

Sales at grocery stores rose 0.5%, helped by rising prices in food. Business at restaurants rose 1.1%, while online sales fell 0.7%. Business at clothing stores rose 0.4% while sales at furniture stores fell 1.3%.

Consumer spending accounts for nearly 70% of U.S. economic activity and Americans have remained mostly resilient even with inflation near a four-decade high, increasing economic uncertainties and the surging costs of mortgages or borrowing money. Overall spending has slowed, however, and it has shifted increasingly toward necessities like food, and away from electronics, furniture, new clothes and other non-necessities.

The government’s monthly report on retail sales covers about a third of all consumer purchases and doesn’t include spending on most services, ranging from plane fares and apartment rents to movie tickets and doctor visits. In recent months, Americans have been shifting their purchases away from physical goods and more toward travel, hotel stays and plane trips.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle rider killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
23-year-old killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
Kaitlynn Smith, 28, Alachua County Jail booking photo.
Leasing office worker steals rent checks from Gainesville tenants
Brandon Baker, 33, Alachua County Jail booking photo. Damaged stolen box truck and FHP patrol car
WATCH: Carjacker crashes into troopers, deputies during box truck chase in Gainesville
Recent heavy rains have caused safety issues at the park.
Gilchrist Blue Springs shut down by state for safety reasons
UF Health Shands sign
UF Health Shands employee accessed private medical records

Latest News

The Gainesville Immigrant Neighbor Inclusion Initiative updated their blue print after 6 months.
The Gainesville Immigrant Neighbor Inclusion Initiative updated their blueprint after 6 months
Far more was at stake than sick leave and salary bumps for 115,000 unionized railroad workers....
Biden: Tentative railway labor deal reached, averting strike
The Gainesville Immigrant Neighbor Inclusion Initiative updated their blue print after 6 months.
The Gainesville Immigrant Neighbor Inclusion Initiative updated their blue print after 6 months
The updated boosters fight two strains of the coronavirus: the original strain and the BA.4 and...
White House to unveil latest strategy to fight COVID