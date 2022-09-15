Shots fired in traffic, Volusia County deputies arrest road-rage driver

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

DeLand, Fla. (WCJB) - A road-rage driver was arrested Thursday morning, accused of firing a gun at another vehicle.

Volusia County sheriff’s deputies arrested 18-year-old Bryan Holmes on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

They say that before 6 a.m., Holmes was driving erratically on State Road 15 when he then struck another vehicle.

He then pulled up next to the other vehicle and fired several shots.

In an interview with detectives, Holmes indicated he fired several rounds in an attempt to hit the tires.

